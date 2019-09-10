Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder White Elm Capital Lifted Its Holding by $2.14 Million as Shares Declined; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 119,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.92 million, up from 948,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 1.17M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 5.28 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc holds 2,560 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Howard has 28,050 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru reported 0.84% stake. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 58,206 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 19,595 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Payden Rygel has 323,800 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 202,751 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc holds 17,493 shares. Beacon has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Raymond James Na stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ls Invest Advsr Llc reported 0.17% stake. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 9,903 shares stake. Camarda Fin Llc, Florida-based fund reported 39 shares. Moreover, North Star Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,242 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,100 shares to 53,561 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,400 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

