Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $446,248 as Market Valuation Declined; S Squared Technology Maintains Stake in Fireeye (FEYE)

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 638,632 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 297,799 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, down from 302,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 899,679 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 460,049 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 561,009 shares. Regions Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 90,540 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 12.95 million shares. 268,097 are owned by Nordea. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 1,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 206,706 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 3.30M shares. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Pnc Serv owns 38,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 188,861 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares to 850,854 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,942 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to FireEye (FEYE) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for FireEye (FEYE) – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FireEye is Now Oversold (FEYE) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is FireEye, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FEYE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares to 458,522 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Ca reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bartlett And Commerce Lc owns 29,469 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 12.75 million shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny, a New York-based fund reported 41,531 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.12% stake. Provident Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 97,512 are held by Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc. Pinnacle Ptnrs accumulated 0.43% or 60,265 shares. Moreover, First Eagle Inv Limited has 2.81% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.31% or 428,386 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 7,739 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corporation owns 139,425 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Stearns Financial Service Gp invested in 0.1% or 5,829 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,000 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yext -6% on downside Q3 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.