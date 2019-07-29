Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $18.72 Million; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Increased Its Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 240,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,050 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.83M, down from 491,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 65,867 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 3155.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 6,124 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.66 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

