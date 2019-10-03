Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Verity & Verity Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Landstar System (LSTR) Valuation Rose While Cubic Asset Management Cut Position

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc (LSTR) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 10,470 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $109.21. About 341,972 shares traded or 13.45% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 38,876 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 45,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 3.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.81% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 12,050 were accumulated by Bridges Inv Incorporated. Glenmede Na owns 15,204 shares. 298 are owned by Vulcan Value Prns Ltd. Signaturefd Limited Com has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,300 shares. New York-based Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Clark Management Grp holds 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 10,096 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 209 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0.03% or 2.23 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 93,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 20,325 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has 3,700 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 64,275 shares.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.51M for 18.20 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lvw Advisors Ltd Com reported 31,056 shares stake. Alyeska LP holds 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 307,948 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement reported 57,100 shares. Violich owns 45,068 shares. 10,516 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 459,863 shares. Johnson Fin Group Incorporated holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 79,799 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shelter Mutual Ins Company holds 1.44% or 64,380 shares in its portfolio. Payden & Rygel holds 389,200 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Congress Asset Ma accumulated 0% or 3,795 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 104,154 shares to 141,869 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).