Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Verity & Verity Trimmed Stake by $481,884; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $590,870

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 8,520 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 11,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $266.42. About 441,423 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 38,876 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 45,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 6.41M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verus Finance Partners has invested 0.76% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benedict Fincl Advsr holds 1.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 49,306 shares. 15,271 were reported by Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Telemus Capital Limited Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 2,760 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss reported 11.72 million shares. Lincoln Ltd has 2,576 shares. Strategic Finance Services owns 13,727 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Df Dent stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Greatmark Investment Prtn Inc has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sigma Planning holds 0.1% or 25,474 shares. Fidelity Natl invested in 2.56% or 224,600 shares. 4,108 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,685 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $460.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 104,154 shares to 141,869 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.15M for 19.36 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $552.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 9,389 shares to 57,231 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 200 are owned by Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Weiss Multi holds 12,944 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 78 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cibc World Mkts has 13,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust Communications reported 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 46,938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Oppenheimer Inc holds 19,211 shares. Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 4,167 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 155,185 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 187 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.26% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

