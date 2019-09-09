Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Union Bankshares Upped Its Stake by $457,160 as Market Valuation Declined; Dorsal Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) by $4.25 Million as Stock Declined

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 888,809 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 663 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fosun Interest invested in 11,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Spc Financial accumulated 2,300 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd has 11,814 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 142,949 shares. 10,158 are owned by Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Benedict Financial Advisors reported 49,189 shares. 6,667 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 0.54% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,903 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Argent Tru owns 27,336 shares. Motco owns 1,122 shares. Forte Capital Llc Adv, New York-based fund reported 11,711 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 56,883 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 5,740 shares.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,105 shares to 41,631 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,981 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

