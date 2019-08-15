Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Union Bankshares Boosted Holding by $457,160; Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Icu Med (ICUI) Holding as Valuation Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 174,410 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.74 million, down from 180,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 190,937 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 2.36M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

