Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Stephens Boosted Position by $1.60 Million as Shares Declined; Symmetry Peak Management Upped Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Holding by $3.81 Million

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 18,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 170,205 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, up from 152,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.09 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 1770% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 93,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 2.65 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc (Call) by 15,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 335,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 25,026 shares to 80,480 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,972 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated Al owns 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,525 shares. 5,907 were accumulated by Cambiar Investors Limited Liability. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has 605,812 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 10,098 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 197,000 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability owns 3,400 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Old Point Trust & Fin N A has 15,397 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 40,912 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,414 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 718,967 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability holds 10,051 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 47,815 shares.

