Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Boosted Holding by $1.79 Million as Shares Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Guild Investment Management Cut Stake by $1.74 Million

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 3.59 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares to 124,709 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 16,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,852 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorp has 8,067 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boothbay Fund Management Llc reported 2,962 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 139,865 shares. Stellar Capital Llc accumulated 3,288 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,090 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Financial Services has invested 0.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 39,187 shares. Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.69% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Legacy Cap Prns has 18,710 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Ny has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 146,114 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com has 1.66% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 64,487 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Limited has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 1.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.91 million shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amg Natl Tru Bancshares holds 0.09% or 8,057 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Com stated it has 406,878 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc owns 10,351 shares. Cortland Associate Mo has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.59% stake. Cohen & Steers has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 138,985 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc holds 127,256 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 66,792 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 1% stake.

