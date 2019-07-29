Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Parametrica Management LTD Lowered Its Holding; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Cut Its Ptc (PTC) Position by $179.20 Million; Shares Declined

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 13,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.92. About 2.90 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,643 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520.17M, down from 7,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 1.56M shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp/De (NYSE:STL) by 28,208 shares to 28,922 shares, valued at $538.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why PTC Therapeutics Fell as Much as 11.7% Today – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PTC to Announce Fiscal Q3’19 Results on Wednesday, July 24th – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Enhances Seamless Connectivity to Industrial Automation Assets – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Charles Schwab Management invested in 26,079 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. The California-based Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 24,900 shares. 38,103 are held by Granahan Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ma. 212,924 are owned by Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co accumulated 0% or 2,831 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 682,202 are held by Victory Capital Management Incorporated. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 7,853 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 11 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 15,790 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Quantitative Ltd Co stated it has 19,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 53.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.86 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.