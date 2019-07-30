Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.91 Million as Share Value Rose; Chartist Has Trimmed T J X Cos (TJX) Holding by $1.60 Million

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.38 million, down from 5,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 1.79M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 94.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 55,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,460 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 59,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 1.49M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $764.05M for 21.90 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,552 shares to 3,978 shares, valued at $441.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

