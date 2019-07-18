Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $518,232; Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Position Has Upped by Bogle Investment Management Lp

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 63.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,428 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 9,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 2.82M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 287.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 425,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 573,738 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 148,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 7.50 million shares traded or 68.53% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.34, REV VIEW $2.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Endo; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 16/03/2018 – CHIASMA ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AT ENDO 2018 ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 3 DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES VERSUS PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Endo (ENDP) Down 26.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 13, 2019 : MSFT, LLY, F, CMCSA, PFE, FOX, CTL, HPQ, PCG, AMD, AAPL, ENDP – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts Estimate Endo International (ENDP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This May Be A Good Time To Pick Up Endo International In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Endo Pharmaceuticals Should Survive Up To $3 Billion Worth Of Opioid Litigation, Making Shares Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

