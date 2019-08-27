Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Lifted Holding by $6.15 Million

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,425 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 37,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.48 million shares traded or 24.81% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 376,742 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 4,414 are owned by Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Weik Cap Mgmt accumulated 18,330 shares. Proffitt Goodson owns 1,319 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company stated it has 8.06 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 39,509 shares. Dean Invest Assocs has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jane Street Lc holds 83,979 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Fincl Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,082 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 22,918 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 1.88 million shares. First Business Svcs owns 9,688 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,924 shares to 9,832 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.31 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $183.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra Incorporated has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited Company has 2.67% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Heartland reported 131,193 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 107,683 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.29% or 61,510 shares in its portfolio. Cibc owns 28,813 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 28,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.55% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 479,001 shares. Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.65% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 8,760 shares. Cambridge holds 24,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,886 were reported by Private Tru Na. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 93 shares. Parsons Cap Ri has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mirae Asset Global Company Limited accumulated 34,660 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).