Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted Its Position by $1.01 Million; Magna International (MGA) Share Price Declined While Highstreet Asset Management Has Increased by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 216.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,722 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 5,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 533.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 25,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 4,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 780,339 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 40,296 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $117.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 7,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,434 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth reported 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 415,355 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Fcg Advsr Ltd Co reported 3,619 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited reported 8,289 shares stake. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,893 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 6,186 shares. Richard C Young Limited holds 66,797 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.32% or 25,767 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 0.55% or 65,464 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Telemus Capital Limited Co has 30,668 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.05% or 6,962 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com invested in 47,123 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Srb Corporation has 8,363 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 15,646 shares to 1,753 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,415 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).