Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Lowered Its Holding by $382,980; As Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stock Rose, Punch Card Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 242,975 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 75,144 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, down from 80,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 3.91M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 13,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rk Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.94% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 78,300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Aperio Group reported 19,730 shares stake. 650,000 were reported by Ww Investors. Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 40,429 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 28,733 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 11,463 are owned by Paloma Partners. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Skyline Asset Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 219,400 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Victory Management Inc holds 2,538 shares. Punch Card Mngmt Lp invested 25.65% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Mason Street Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Morgan Stanley holds 185,369 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 16,684 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,980 shares. Caledonia Invests Public Limited Com has 5.51% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 251,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers has invested 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Advisor Gp Limited Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Pcl reported 9,023 shares. Accredited Investors Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,975 shares. Mai Cap reported 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Payden & Rygel holds 2.09% or 389,200 shares. Ally Fincl Inc accumulated 1.2% or 89,000 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc has 100,933 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler & Assocs has 125,218 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Cedar Rock Cap has invested 17.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 32,154 are owned by Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T explores DirecTV split – WSJ (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.