Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined; American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Holder Signaturefd Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 101,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 5.85 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 4,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 26,126 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.15 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 11,349 shares to 87,921 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 402 are owned by River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp. Cordasco Fin owns 433 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.11% or 21,690 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Duncker Streett & Company accumulated 14,584 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 2.33 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cambiar Ltd Liability Com holds 5,409 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argi Serv Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,189 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Maryland-based Wms Partners Limited Com has invested 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Columbia Asset holds 0.16% or 7,710 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability invested in 3,183 shares. M&R Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 9,901 shares. Brick And Kyle Associates has invested 0.5% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4,041 shares to 4,532 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

