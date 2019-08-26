Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Decreased Its Position by $401,632 as Shares Declined; Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Lowered Its Holding by $362,276 as Share Price Declined

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 21,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 445,097 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 38,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 42,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 19,247 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.80 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity.

