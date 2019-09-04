Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Gradient Investments Has Lowered Position by $9.58 Million; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Value Declined While Newport Asia Has Lowered by $1.42 Million Its Position

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 108,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1,702 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 110,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $71.96. About 354,081 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 466,835 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Limited Liability Company reported 3,389 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Lc holds 0.35% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 42,153 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1.17M shares. Fort LP holds 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 11,637 shares. Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset reported 290,086 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Howard Cap stated it has 28,050 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 489,410 shares. Cedar Rock Cap Limited has 9.37 million shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% or 51,390 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 0.1% or 8,279 shares. Tompkins Finance reported 2,411 shares stake. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Washington Trust Retail Bank reported 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,866 shares to 2,495 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 379,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.13 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $589.88 million for 17.83 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Cap owns 16,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 232,131 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 13,453 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.48% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 12,386 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 283,560 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 250 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 85,542 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.42% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Schafer Cullen Cap Inc has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 6,359 shares.