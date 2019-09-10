Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cut Holding by $5.46 Million as Shares Declined; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Continues to Hold Position in Gogo (GOGO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 377,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 990,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 1.01 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 67.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 62,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 30,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 92,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.91. About 3.05M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,247 shares to 86,190 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Spark Invest Management Limited Company reported 702,561 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1.28 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 514,197 shares. Stelliam Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 6.29% or 6.77 million shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 250,243 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated accumulated 57,305 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 5,004 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 23,826 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 400 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). New York-based Jefferies Group Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). The New York-based Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought $21,000 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on Thursday, August 15. 50,000 shares were bought by JONES HUGH W, worth $198,940 on Monday, August 26.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,713 shares to 146,468 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.31% or 298,496 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.11% stake. North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Edge Wealth Llc stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 20,552 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. 3,288 were reported by Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 282,939 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 8,745 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Llc reported 2,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Homrich And Berg reported 14,441 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited owns 8,023 shares.

