Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Proffitt & Goodson Lowered Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.09 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 53,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 11.76M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 billion, up from 11.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 41.15 million shares traded or 615.68% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.3. About 1.99 million shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8,817 shares to 874,865 shares, valued at $176.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 257,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,377 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited invested in 0.01% or 39,605 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 15,672 shares. Twin Mngmt Inc has 0.49% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 111,910 shares. Agf Invests Incorporated invested in 1.42% or 1.43 million shares. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 5.60 million shares. Fincl Advisory holds 0.06% or 3,538 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest reported 651,841 shares. Motco has 1,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.58% or 299,024 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Finemark Bankshares & has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regal Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 115,197 shares. 8,390 are owned by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 5,530 are held by City Hldg.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,381 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 12.98 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.