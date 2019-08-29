Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Boosted Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Decreased Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 53,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 11.76 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, up from 11.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 18.83 million shares traded or 218.54% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Company Llc owns 3,734 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wright Investors has 1.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 31,193 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,023 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 557,821 shares. Osborne Partners Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,460 shares in its portfolio. Arrow has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,733 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 400 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 67,331 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Girard Ptnrs reported 26,727 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company reported 705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan stated it has 1.81 million shares. Security National Trust has invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 343,659 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Call) (NYSE:PRGO) by 701,300 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.03M shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stock ‘tape’ glitch means it’s still not exactly clear where the Dow, S&P 500 closed on Monday – CNBC” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow down 159 points on losses in shares of UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Prns Lc invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,200 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Engines Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,695 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested in 0.06% or 1,700 shares. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Llc has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability invested 2.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark Bank & Trust holds 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 43,241 shares. 3,334 are held by Woodstock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 32,050 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Company has 2,444 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 2,779 shares. Mairs And Pwr Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,180 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 0.81% or 6,193 shares. Garde Capital has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,087 shares.