Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Upped Holding by $581,490; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lifted Mastercard Class A (MA) Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 5870.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 7,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,582 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, up from 127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 4.93 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $271.81. About 2.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 200 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).