Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Upped Its Holding by $370,812; As Novartis A G (NVS) Market Value Rose, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Decreased Holding

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 4,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 67,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 71,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 715,771 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS SANDOZ WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR GLOBAL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF RESET, AND RESET-O; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’ SANDOZ IN PACT WITH PEAR THERAPEUTICS; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Novartis sales reps will testify they ‘essentially’ bought prescriptions by wooing doctors; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT THAT AVXS-101, IF APPROVED, WILL ONLY HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON NOVARTIS’S EBITDA AND CREDIT METRICS FROM 2020 ONWARDS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS AVXS-101 HAS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN THE US, PRIME DESIGNATION IN THE EU AND SAKIGAKE IN JAPAN; EXPECTED US PATIENT AVAILABILITY IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q Oper Pft $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR® + MEKINIST® FOR; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT’S STILL EVALUATING SANDOZ ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 4,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 87,416 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 82,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 5.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 642 shares to 7,479 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 15.76 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

