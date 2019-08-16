Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Trimmed Stake; Eventide Asset Management Has Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake as Valuation Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 805,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.04 million, down from 936,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $161.03. About 257,500 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 08/03/2018 – Kriti Sharma: Sharma, an engineering leader at London-based Sage, has become a leading voice about the importance of building ethical AI. 13/ #IWD2018; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63M, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

