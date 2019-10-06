Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Conning Lowered Stake by $471,900 as Stock Value Declined; Addison Capital Company Upped Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) as Valuation Declined

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 302,345 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.74 million, down from 308,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.25M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 3,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 1.06M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (NYSE:UAL) by 4,356 shares to 2,476 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.28 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30,193 shares to 219,218 shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 31,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).