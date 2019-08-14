Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $489,368 as Shares Declined; Tiger Eye Capital Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped as Market Value Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 4.29M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares to 414,934 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,815 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

