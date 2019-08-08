Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $19.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.81. About 954,154 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 434,310 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Behind the New Deal Between The Trade Desk and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.28 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver LP owns 765 shares. Wade G W And Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,034 shares. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw Com owns 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 244,709 shares. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 5.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 13,983 shares. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome reported 3.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 317 shares. Miles Cap has 732 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Com holds 0.62% or 4,850 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wills Fincl Gp has 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finemark Financial Bank And Tru invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 477 are owned by At National Bank. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca invested in 3.62% or 4,847 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 4,603 shares to 25,770 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 65,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,137 shares to 20,994 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Philip Morris Serious About Quitting Cigarettes? – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 18, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1 Year After Marchionneâ€™s Passing, Stronger Than Ever – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3D Systems reports weaker Q2 revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.16B for 14.96 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.