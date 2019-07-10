Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Upped Stake by $534,600; Pra Group (PRAA) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,881 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 84,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 1.23 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29 million, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 18,456 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 28/03/2018 – PRA eases Brexit subsidiary requirement for EEA carriers; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 274,337 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $28.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 77,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,008 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Naples Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,704 shares. Mariner Limited Company holds 89,311 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Capital Research Global Investors holds 50.85M shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware invested in 0.45% or 31,860 shares. 42,253 are held by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs. Capital Sarl reported 41,282 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blair William And Il holds 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 227,491 shares. Allstate invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.74% or 552,852 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 1.08M shares. Capital International Ca has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cibc World Mkts Corporation owns 1.21M shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Tech invested in 0% or 1,240 shares. Sg Americas reported 0.01% stake. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 688,141 shares. Principal Group reported 364,048 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 42,540 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 372 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 16,718 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 13,421 shares. First Tru Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Invesco Ltd holds 159,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management owns 600 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 91,744 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 9,347 shares.