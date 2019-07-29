Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Raised Its Position by $14.71 Million; Live Your Vision Has Upped Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position by $413,010; Share Price Declined

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 167,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.02M, up from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.63. About 2.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 34.31M shares traded or 57.57% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI) by 9,664 shares to 19,553 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Amt (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 29,219 shares to 529,868 shares, valued at $63.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 34,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,524 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FIDU).