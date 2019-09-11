Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Boosted Holding; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake by $960,384; Share Value Declined

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09M, up from 9.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 7.29M shares traded or 16.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 78,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 70,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 922,612 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 20,495 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested in 36,326 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 7,841 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Salem Investment Counselors invested in 145,534 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Company has 240,946 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 142,076 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 430,812 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Gp Plc holds 0.12% or 4,500 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 1.85% or 139,642 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 2,095 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.57% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vision Mgmt invested 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gp Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 64,396 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity owns 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 500,785 shares. Blackrock invested 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 10,590 were accumulated by Grassi Invest Management. Pittenger & Anderson reported 6,750 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Com, a Japan-based fund reported 56,883 shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lazard Asset Ltd Company stated it has 260,232 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 5,696 were accumulated by Greatmark Invest Prtn Inc. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,986 shares. American Century Cos holds 679,753 shares. Accredited Investors reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Texas-based Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.66% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 10,158 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

