Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $562,056; As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Market Valuation Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $561,215

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 5,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 118,198 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76 million, down from 123,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 511,143 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 6,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,278 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 53,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 1.67M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Ingersoll-Rand’s (NYSE:IR) Share Price Gain of 95% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.26 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

