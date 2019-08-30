Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position Upped by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 22,944 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 18,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 6.53 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 66.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 24,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 61,998 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 37,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 4.98 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable

