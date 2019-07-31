Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $1.23 Million; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Rose, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Upped Position by $122.89 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 2647.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 675,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.02 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77405.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 13,933 shares as the company's stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,951 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 3.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 46,084 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,397 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette Invs has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 113,076 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Lc invested in 0.03% or 64,396 shares. Connecticut-based Pettee Invsts Inc has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schroder Invest Group Inc holds 0.94% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 6.56M shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt accumulated 34,418 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spc Financial invested in 2,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.75% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 403,737 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hilltop Holding Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 17,277 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc reported 3,283 shares stake.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,670 shares to 10,590 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,829 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,670 shares to 10,590 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,829 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

date 2019-07-31