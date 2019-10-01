Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Decreased Position by $23.56 Million as Stock Declined; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Decreased Holding by $555,662

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 2.95M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 47,413 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, down from 52,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 964,949 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 887,659 are held by Green Valley Llc. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Ajo LP has 68,819 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 52 shares. World Invsts holds 890,000 shares. Grimes &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Axa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Columbia Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,520 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma holds 1.26% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 216,623 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Communications holds 59,625 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 15,752 shares to 250,988 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 319,034 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.72% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 34.49 million shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com stated it has 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 322,748 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 203,199 shares. Wms Lc invested in 17,522 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc accumulated 21,234 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 65,894 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 3,596 shares. 33,272 were reported by Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 3,376 were reported by Family Mngmt. Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 39,527 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 7,883 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.08 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.