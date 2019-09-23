Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Position; As Toronto Dominion Bk (TD) Stock Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Holding

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03 million shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (TD) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 22.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 45.63M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 billion, up from 22.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 968,033 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 of the Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 78,535 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $197.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 4.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il stated it has 125,372 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Forte Capital Ltd Com Adv, a New York-based fund reported 11,306 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 551,624 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 470,998 shares. Cincinnati Fin Corp reported 825,562 shares. Timber Hill Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 221,885 shares. Provise Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.28% or 26,273 shares. Tdam Usa reported 132,196 shares. Holt Cap Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 11,440 shares. Investec Asset Ltd invested 1.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 4,875 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has invested 2.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond (MBB) by 392 shares to 20,395 shares, valued at $2.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Canada (EWC) by 2,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).