Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Cut Its Holding by $23.56 Million; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Holding by $19.69 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03M shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 7.08 million shares traded or 93.98% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Flat With Recast Year-Ago; 01/05/2018 – Trump Lauds Southwest Airlines Crew for Engine Failure Response; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN LAST WEEK’S BLOWOUT HAD NOT BEEN INSPECTED FOR SPECIFIC BLADE PROBLEMS, BUT WAS UP-TO-DATE IN MAINTENANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35,882 shares to 91,314 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 6,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 12.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond (MBB) by 392 shares to 20,395 shares, valued at $2.19 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Doubleline Ttl Rtrn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings.

