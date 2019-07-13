Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Rose While Sather Financial Group Has Trimmed by $1.38 Million Its Holding; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 15,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,865 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 48,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 308,395 are held by Conning. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.68% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cedar Rock Capital has invested 19.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alethea Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 1.78% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Institute For Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.09% or 4,845 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com stated it has 25,826 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.01% or 219,825 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 1.74 million shares. 6,162 are owned by Burney Com. Wellington Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 20,874 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 1.15 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,910 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 2,400 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 16,436 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,619 shares to 262,377 shares, valued at $52.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CannTrust holds product sales; shares down 18% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Stock Is Nearing A Big Breakout – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML warms up to Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors holds 663,620 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or holds 3,351 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Com holds 128,989 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 2.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 54,176 shares. Appleton Prns Ma owns 88,053 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Kames Pcl holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,645 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Philadelphia Tru Commerce accumulated 0.1% or 5,993 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca reported 2.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Scott Selber holds 2.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,262 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc stated it has 4.55M shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.43% stake. Martin & Inc Tn holds 10,263 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cim Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,675 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,216 shares to 5,812 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.