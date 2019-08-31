Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Share Value Declined While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Increased Position; American International Group (AIG) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.16 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 146,916 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 141,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 27,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 163,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 190,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,640 shares to 362,919 shares, valued at $19.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 7,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,010 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc accumulated 1.48 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A has 36 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Liability Com has 0.75% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc holds 5,043 shares. Finance Counselors reported 0.71% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 684 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca stated it has 1.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.75% or 403,737 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 4,291 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0.27% or 1.08 million shares. Cordasco Fin Ntwk accumulated 533 shares. Chilton Ltd Llc stated it has 9,100 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gabelli Equity Tr Inc (GAB) by 113,000 shares to 936,454 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 3,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 30,600 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 128,369 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 68,651 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,028 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc has invested 3.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.88M shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset has 3.49% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.34% or 541,614 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co reported 217 shares stake. Principal Financial Grp invested in 0.05% or 1.24 million shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 865,011 shares. Arrow Financial Corp owns 5,359 shares. Axa reported 0.15% stake. Bb&T Limited Co holds 10,474 shares. Da Davidson And Commerce holds 112,086 shares.