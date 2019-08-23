Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined While American Assets Investment Management Has Increased by $609,000 Its Holding; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Upped Its Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 66,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 4.56M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Fifth Third Bancorp $Benchmark 10Y; +110#; 24/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 69-24 IN FAVOR OF CONFIRMING FORMER BANKER JELENA MCWILLIAMS TO LEAD FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 3.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings.

