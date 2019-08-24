Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined While Steinberg Global Asset Management Upped Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Boosted by Dorsal Capital Management Llc

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 6,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 59,862 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 53,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $95.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DHS) by 12,578 shares to 15,114 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,086 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

