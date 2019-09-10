Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined While Condor Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Beck Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $420,147 as Stock Rose

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 4.45M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 19.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Trust has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,653 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,910 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,291 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept invested in 0.34% or 8,992 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 65,985 shares. Weiss Asset Lp invested in 2,329 shares. 741,920 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Limited Co. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,739 shares. Summit Financial Strategies Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,750 shares. Rhode Island-based Richard C Young And Co Ltd has invested 1.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stifel Financial invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nine Masts Limited holds 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 6,768 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.44M shares. Beese Fulmer reported 74,431 shares stake.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 13.53 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares to 58,587 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Potential No-Premium Deal Raises Questions On Altria’s Outlook, This Analyst Moves Aside – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft hires Samsung vet as healthcare head – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Weik Cap has invested 5.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 27,778 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates owns 180,481 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated holds 93,556 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Personal Advsr has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sentinel Tru Lba invested in 0.08% or 2,360 shares. Echo Street Cap Lc holds 0.88% or 382,469 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset stated it has 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Securities Limited has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citigroup Inc owns 5.27M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Scholtz & Ltd Liability has invested 6.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 108,998 are held by Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares to 150,625 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 8,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO).