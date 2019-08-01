Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased Position by $380,336; Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While Gam Holding Ag Lowered Stake by $2.62 Million

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 42,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 70,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 113,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 13.09M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 22,944 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 6.08 million shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.94 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

