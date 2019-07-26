Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position Upped by Mufg Americas Holdings Corp; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Shares Rose, Westwood Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.37 Million

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 5,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,946 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, up from 151,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 1.37M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.92M, down from 409,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $199.41. About 19.22M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 25/05/2018 – It’s Day One of GDPR, and Facebook, Google Are Accused of Breaking New Rules — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 29/03/2018 – Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,388 shares to 159,367 shares, valued at $32.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 171,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,895 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

