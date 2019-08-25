Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position Held by White Elm Capital Llc; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Raymond James Trust Lifted Its Stake

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 988 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp has 13,976 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Com Inc holds 5,445 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,489 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 4,779 are held by Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Rnc Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 2.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Security Natl Tru has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Td Cap Management Llc invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 22,694 are owned by Cetera Advisors Ltd Com. Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). California-based Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.78% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas Investment Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4,500 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). United Financial Advisers Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 113,412 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 51,836 shares to 117,462 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,300 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares by 12,175 shares to 24,210 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,362 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

