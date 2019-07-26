Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position Has Raised by Buckhead Capital Management Llc; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Holds Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 11,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 70,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 6.53M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,944 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 1.23M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.34 million were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Com Il accumulated 18,876 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas has invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 31,828 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability holds 47,658 shares. Sonata Capital Gru has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 20,475 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 32,093 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 2.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 144,401 shares. Stellar Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 9,828 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa has 0.96% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 573,897 shares. Tradition Llc reported 0.54% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 278,930 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Hwg Lp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,166 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 196,277 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $241.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,174 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Corporation In has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, White Elm Cap Ltd has 2.58% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust accumulated 64,100 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Regent Lc reported 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Regal Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). City Trust Commerce Fl reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Waverton Invest Ltd reported 13,389 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 501,465 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 3,460 were accumulated by Osborne Cap Mgmt Ltd. Numerixs Inv invested in 25,306 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd has 3,902 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corporation reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 299 shares.

