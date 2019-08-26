Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined While Waters Parkerson & Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $446,248; As Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Shares Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $439,936

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 53,683 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 297,799 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, down from 302,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 4.61M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 18,557 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 0% or 500 shares. City Hldg Communication holds 0.01% or 2,529 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.68 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 177,996 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 475,181 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 67,538 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc reported 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 118,061 shares in its portfolio. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). New York-based Park Avenue Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). 237,134 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 303,313 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ by 682,306 shares to 955,749 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun Com (NTC) by 216,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,360 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,767 shares to 376,637 shares, valued at $38.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,330 are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Incorporated Public Ltd Co. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 3,336 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 50,554 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 8,279 shares. Paw Corporation owns 0.7% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,000 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hightower Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 589,751 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 29,275 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 3.26 million shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Manchester Management invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Maryland-based Lafayette has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.3% stake. 3,045 are held by Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corp. Strs Ohio has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Citizens And Northern Corp reported 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).