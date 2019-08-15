Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined While Macquarie Group LTD Lowered Stake by $6.60 Million; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Cut Its Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $18.20 Million

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 1.02M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 74,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 277,721 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55M, down from 352,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 5.93M shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 133,857 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $48.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 54,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.