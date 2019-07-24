Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Rose While Advisory Alpha Lifted Holding; Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 251 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,454 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.92 million, up from 3,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 3.38M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 27,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 76,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 1.70 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corp holds 0.03% or 6,875 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.43% or 124.20 million shares. Sfmg Ltd Co holds 4,607 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1.01M are held by Pictet Asset. Blue Financial Incorporated holds 0.29% or 6,216 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 0.19% or 25,389 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh owns 3,467 shares. 18,710 were reported by Legacy Prns Inc. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 0.09% or 8,745 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Management stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has 16.38 million shares. Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,363 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 8,023 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In accumulated 0.25% or 55,123 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 233 shares to 1,593 shares, valued at $300.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 255,466 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. First Republic Investment Management reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). American Natl Insur Communications Tx holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 88,355 shares. Delphi Management Ma holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 17,761 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 3,699 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 29 shares. Texas Capital Bancorporation Incorporated Tx holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 10,718 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 10,156 shares. British Columbia Inv holds 22,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 22,543 shares.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.