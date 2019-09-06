Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined While Telemus Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Boosted Holding by $1.72 Million

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 30,668 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 35,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 2.55M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 47,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 98,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 50,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 4,125 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 68,560 shares to 461,972 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Commerce Corp by 239,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,926 shares, and cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 3,371 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 2,937 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Qs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,772 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp owns 581,848 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 399,907 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 30,094 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 0.71% or 241,454 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 29,200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Philadelphia Tru reported 178,715 shares stake. Walthausen & Limited Liability reported 0.79% stake. Lord Abbett And Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.23 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 605,812 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 16.28M shares. The Virginia-based Blue Edge Cap Lc has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 369,744 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,550 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc reported 0.78% stake. 2,402 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Grimes & Co invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cetera Advsr Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 22,694 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 22,470 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc reported 112,948 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc owns 33,597 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,716 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 10,500 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).