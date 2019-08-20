Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined While Pitcairn Company Has Cut Its Holding by $365,728; Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $2.79 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 63,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 409,794 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, down from 473,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 241,564 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,621 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 18,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 1.52 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 545,165 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 619,373 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability holds 5,376 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 4,773 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 47,557 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 12,565 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 5,496 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Fund Sa stated it has 0.2% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Amp Capital accumulated 87,427 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 225,362 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 1.97M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gru holds 2,678 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 196 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares has 187,482 shares.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mitsubishi Fuso Brings Gas Power To The Class 5 Cabover Market – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Allison Transmission At ‘Vulnerable Point’ – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 69,007 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $67.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,572 shares to 55,489 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” with publication date: August 09, 2019.